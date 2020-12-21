In Pictures: Mass Wedding for More Than 230 Grooms and Brides

YemenExtra

The General Authority for Zakat in Ibb governorate organized, today, Monday, a collective wedding of 230 brides and grooms, which is considered among the great mass wedding project for over 3300 grooms and brides.

During the festival, which was attended by the governor Abdul Wahid Salah, Secretary-General Amin Al Wurafi and General Supervisor of Al Dhalea Governorate Ahmed Hatabah and Major General Abdul Rab Jarfan, the General Supervisor in Ibb, Yahya Al Yousfi, explained that these weddings that are being carried out by the Zakat Authority send a sound message to the aggressors that Yemenis will keep their steadfastness and confrontation until victory is achieved.

In addition, he congratulated the newlyweds on this joyful wedding, which was financed and taken care of by the Zakat Committee.