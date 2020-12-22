Ministry of Electricity condemns systematic destruction of electricity sector by aggression coalition

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy on Tuesday condemned the systematic destruction of the electricity sector infrastructure by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The Ministry of Electricity considered, in a statement, that prejudice to the electricity network services and tampering with them in any way would double the deterioration of electricity services related to citizens, especially health and education.

The statement referred that the targeting of the electricity sector has deprived tens of thousands of workers of their source of income, denouncing the silence of the international community and human rights and humanitarian organizations towards that.

In its statement, the ministry called for neutralizing electricity services from conflicts because of their negative effects and repercussions on the citizen’s life.