Dec. 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib governorate, the Saudi-led warplanes launched 4 raids on Medghal district.

In Saada governorate, the aggressive Saudi coalition carried out a raid on the Shada district; in addition, it carried out missile and artillery shelling on areas near the border in Razih.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that 130 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours in the province of Hodeidah. The violations include the hovering of 5 warplanes over 50th Street, Kilo 16 and Al-Manthar, 10 spy drones flying over the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, and Al-Faza. In addition, 8 raids launched by drones on Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, and Al-Durayhimi.

The source indicated that 16 violations were carried out with artillery shelling and 98 violations using diverse weapons.