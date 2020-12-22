Liberation of Seven Prisoners of the Army and the Committees

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, revealed today, Tuesday, the liberation of 7 prisoners of the army and the popular committees in a prisoner exchange through local mediation at the Lahj front.

“With Allah’s help and success, 7 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were freed today, Tuesday, in a prisoner swap through local mediation at the Lahj front,” Al-Murtada said on his Twitter account.

It is noteworthy that on the ninth of December, 15 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were liberated in an exchange process at the Dhale front with local mediation.