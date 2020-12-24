Shura Speaker warns of starvation policy practiced by aggression coalition

YemenExtra

Speaker of the Shura Council, Mohammed Hussein Al-Aidarous, on Wednesday warned of the starvation policy practiced by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

This came in the letters that Al-Aidarous sent on Wednesday to President of Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA) Abdelhakim Benchamach, heads of Senate and Shura Councils in the Association, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and his envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Barron, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, and President of the Pan-African Parliament Nkodo Dang.

The letters included a briefing on the ongoing arbitrary measures taken by the aggression coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE against Yemen through the continuing acts of piracy on ships loaded with fuel and preventing them from reaching the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining UN permits and subject to inspection procedures in Djibouti.

Al-Aidarous stressed that these arbitrary measures reflect the coalition forces’ insistence on tightening the siege and increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people, and come within the framework of the collective punishment policy pursued by the aggression coalition for years as part of its economic war on Yemen.

He warned of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the fuel shortage, which threatens all vital sectors with the collapse of their capabilities, blaming the United Nations because of its silence about this crime.

In the letters, Al-Aidaroos recalled for the international community and the United Nations to play their humanitarian role towards ending the economic blockade, and to prevent the detention of oil and gas vessels.

Source: Saba