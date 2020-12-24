Dec. 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Wednesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, various areas within the district of Munabeh, near the border, were subjected to heavy artillery Saudi shelling.

In Najran, the US-Saudi warplanes carried out 3 raids against the Shabaka area.

As for Al-Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room monitored a number of 147 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source from the operations room stated that among the violations committed by the aggressors were the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Tuhita, Kilo 16, the laughing of 11 raids though combat drones on Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Haiss, and 50th Street, and the hovering of 13 espionage drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Tuhita, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, and 50th Street.