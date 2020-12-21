Tawoos Says Most UN’s Projects Are Not Covering the Needs of Yemenis

YemenExtra

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, confirmed today, Monday, that most of the United Nations organizations’ projects are outside the basic need or are dependent on abroad.

Tawoos explained that the Higher Humanitarian Council was established in order to organize the work of organizations, expressing his appreciation of the cooperation of some organizations in the humanitarian field.

He also stressed the council’s keenness to work on sustainable projects, including water barriers, and urged attention to agriculture, stressing the concern for evaluating humanitarian work.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated that the council aims to establish development projects in order for most Yemenis to start relying on themselves and not anyone else.