Information Minister, Iranian ambassador discusses aspects of media cooperation

Information Minister in the national salvation government, Dhaifallah Al-Shami has met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yemen Hassan Irlou on Sunday, the official Saba News Agency reported.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the media field,

In the meeting, Al-Shami referred that the ongoing aggression against Yemen for the sixth year in a row has destroyed radio transmission stations and targeted television stations and media professionals.

The Information Minister stressed the importance of preparing a unified media strategy that would contribute to coordinating efforts to serve the nation’s issues.

He praised the role of the media against the arrogant forces and their standing by the Yemeni people regarding the aggression and siege.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation relations between the two countries in all fields, including the media.