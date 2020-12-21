Yemeni Defenses Shoot Down Saudi “CH-4” Combat Drone in Marib

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the army and the popular committees managed, today, Monday, to shoot down a Saudi armed drone in the Marib governorate.

The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that Yemen’s air defenses managed to shoot down a reconnaissance/fighter UAV, type “CH-4” that belongs to the Saudi Air Force.

The army spokesman noted that the combat drone was targeted by using a suitable missile, which has not been revealed yet.

Moreover, he pointed out that the plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostile missions in Medghal, Marib Governorate.

In Januray/7/2020, the air defenses of the army and the popular committees shot down a CH-4 drone in Al-Jawf governorate; in addition, it shot down a drone of the same type in Jizan on August 29, 2018. Also, it had downed a drone of the same aforementioned type on December 23, which was flying over the Saada governorate.