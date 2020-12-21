YemenEXtra
Yemeni Defenses Shoot Down Saudi “CH-4” Combat Drone in Marib

The air defenses of the army and the popular committees managed, today, Monday, to shoot down a Saudi armed drone in the Marib governorate.

The spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that Yemen’s air defenses managed to shoot down a reconnaissance/fighter UAV, type “CH-4” that belongs to the Saudi Air Force.

The army spokesman noted that the combat drone was targeted by using a suitable missile, which has not been revealed yet.

CH-4 combat drone

Moreover, he pointed out that the plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostile missions in Medghal, Marib Governorate.

In Januray/7/2020, the air defenses of the army and the popular committees shot down a CH-4 drone in Al-Jawf governorate; in addition, it shot down a drone of the same type in Jizan on August 29, 2018. Also, it had downed a drone of the same aforementioned type on December 23, which was flying over the Saada governorate.

