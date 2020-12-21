Dec. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.
Saada: The Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out an airstrike on Al-Zahir District
Marib: A number of two raids were carried out by the aggressive Saudi-led air force against Mahliya district