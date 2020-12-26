400 Thousand Yemeni Children Suffer From Severe Acute Malnutrition

YemenExtra

Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, stated that more than %58 of children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition and 400,000 Yemeni children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

During a medical conference on malnutrition that was held last Thursday and organized by Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital under the slogan “Safe Nutrition for a Better Future”, the minister of health stressed that there has been an increase in congenital anomalies among children since the beginning of the US-Sudi aggression as a result of the deliberate targeting of children with warplanes, missiles, and various prohibited weapons.

“The Saudi regime is the first to blame for the killing of the children of Yemen, and we demand, through the Children’s Conference, that Bin Salman and the Saudi regime be brought to justice and put them on the blacklist of child killers,” he added.

Moreover, the minister spoke about the suffering of Yemeni children due to the shortage of medicines, equipment, devices, and nurseries, indicating that today’s international organizations are procrastinating in providing those devices.

” The UNICEF provided Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Reference Hospital with two respirators for children and provided only 69 nurseries out of a thousand nurseries that were promised,” Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel revealed.

However, he stressed that the Ministry is endeavoring to achieve self-reliance, in addition, to establish and equip a center for pediatric surgery, expressing hope that this conference will come out with recommendations that enhance the advancement of pediatric surgery and the level of services provided to children.

Dr. Taha stated that the continuation of the siege and the targeting of infrastructure has deprived children in Yemen of good health and children’s’ rights, pointing out that the fragility and weakness of the United Nations and its organizations make them neglect Yemen’s children.

“The United Nations removal of Saudi Arabia from the blacklist of the killers of Yemen’s children without having a second thought, because they lack modesty and humanity,” the minister of health said as he mentioned the killing of students on a bus school; thus, it shows the level of criminality of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition against childhood in Yemen.

Minister Al-Mutawakel revealed that the Saudi, US-backed, aggression has killed more than 3,800 children and exaggerated its crimes by targeting the health facilities through which children get their treatment, as well as preventing the entry of medicines, devices, and medical supplies for treating children and saving their lives.