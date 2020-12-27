Any reckless action of Zionist entity will lead to all-out war: Foreign Ministry

YemenExtra

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa on Sunday warned that “any reckless action of the Zionist entity in the region will spark an all-out war, and Israel will be the first to lose it.”

This came in the source’s comment on what was stated by the Zionist entity army spokesman that Israel is monitoring the situation in Yemen.

“The Zionist entity has nothing to do with the situation in Yemen,” the source said, adding that the Zionist entity should monitor the situation in the areas of its illegal control in the occupied Palestinian territories, and stop threatening countries in the region.

The source pointed out that Israel seeks to fabricate excuses for hostile actions and movements through which it tries to cover up its continuous aggression against the Palestinian people and to display force to encourage any opportunities for failed normalization with new candidates for normalization.

“In the event that the Zionist entity undertakes any reckless move or action that affects Yemen, then any interests of Israel or its partners in the Red Sea will be a legitimate target within the framework of the right of response guaranteed by all international conventions and agreements,” he stressed.