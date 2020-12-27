Dec. 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the forces of the Saudi-UAR aggression and their mercenaries committed 153 violations, including the launching of six airstrikes on Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya, as well as flying 17 espionage drones over Al-Mazhar, 50th Street, Kilo-16, Ad-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Faza.

Moreover, a number of 25 violations were carried out by the aggressors by conducting artillery shelling and 108 violations were committed using diverse weapons.