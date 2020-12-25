America Sells Bombs To Saudi Arabia For Half A Billion Dollars

The U.S. administration has decided to go ahead with the sale of 7,500 smart bombs valued at $478 million to Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department notified on Thursday the Congress that it would proceed with issuing a license to sell precision-guided bombs to Riyadh.

A US deal with Saudi Arabia was objected to by several Lawmakers of the US Congress, because of use of U.S. weapons by Saudi military against civilian targets in Yemen.

The administration of US President “Donald Trump” is trying to approve more arms deals to Saudi Arabia in the last days of power due to the objection of Democratic lawmakers.

The US lawmakers from both parties have increasingly opposed arms sales to Saudi Arabia, amid thousands of Yemeni civilian deaths due to war waged by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen.

Source:Website press