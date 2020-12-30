Sources Reveled :Oil Sector No.9 is Being looted By Saudis

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression continues to plunder the oil wells in the fields of Sector 9, west of Wadi Hadramout. According to sources, the Aggression brought in huge drilling equipment that works to deepen the drilled oil wells with the aim of increasing the rate of oil extraction.

The sources pointed out that the forces of aggression and occupation are working to explore new oil wells in the Al-Qash’a region with the aim of depleting oil resources and plundering their revenues.

It added that a fleet of locomotives is responsible for transporting the produced quantities from the Al-Khasha area, estimated at 40,000 barrels per day, to the Safer refinery, which is under the control of the occupation.