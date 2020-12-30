150 Violations Of Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah Led by Arab coalition

The Arab coalition aggression Forces committed 150 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province during the past 24 hours, the Operations Room to monitor coalition violations in Hodeidah reported on Tuesday.

The monitored violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jah area, and six air raids by coalition’s spying planes on Al-Jabaliya area and Al-Durayhimi district.

Among the violations are the flight of 37 spy planes in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza, and Kilo 16 areas and Al-Durayhimi and Hays districts, according to a source in the operations room.

The source added that the violations also included 20 violations with launching 185 artillery shells, and 98 violations with various bullets.