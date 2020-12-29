Defense Minister Says the Yemeni People Will Continue to Resist Aggressors

YemenExtra

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, affirmed that the enemies can no longer cross their lines with Yemen, for this time has passed forever.

“The invaders and occupiers must realize that our people have only two options: victory and living with pride, dignity and honor, freedom, sovereignty and independence, or die with dignity,” the Minister of Defense said, in a statement to national media while laying a wreath of flowers at the tomb of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad and his companions,

He explained that the Yemeni people are stubborn to be broken and will always stop against the invaders and occupiers, adding: “We promise our martyrs that we will continue their path that they have drawn with their pure blood.”