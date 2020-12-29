Saudi Bombardment Injures Two Civilians in Yemen’s Saada

YemenExtra

On Monday, two citizens were injured, as a result of a reckless Saudi bombing on the Munabeh district, near the border in Saada governorate.

Two civilians were injured, one of them seriously, after Saudi artillery shelling took place on the Al-Raqo area in the bordering district of Munabeh, near the border.

It is noteworthy that a child was injured last Thursday as a result of a bomb explosion from the leftovers of the Saudi aggression in the Al-Safra district within the same aforementioned province.