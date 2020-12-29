President chairs meeting of committee in charge of preparing 2021 plan

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat chaired on Sunday a meeting of the committee in charge of preparing the 2021 plan.

During the meeting with a number of the state’s officials, they reviewed what has been achieved and the discussion of the 2021 plan.

President al-Mashat said in the meeting that Yemen’s national vision and interim and implementation plans are taking an important step in the framework of transformation in various aspects, particularly the performance of state institutions.

He stressed the importance of the 2021 plans that will be presented by the state’s institutions, unified, including the priorities that have been approved.