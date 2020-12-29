Dec 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, two civilians were injured, one of them is in critical condition, as a result of the shelling of the Saudi border guards on Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district, near the border.

The warplanes of the Saudi aggressive coalition also carried out two raids on the Fer area in the Qataf district and a raid on the Baqim district.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggressors conducted 5 raids on the Al-Sawadiyah district

In the province of Al-Jawf, 4 Saudi airstrikes targeted the regions of Aqaba and Al-Dhahra in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Marib, a number of two raids were launched on the Murad Mountain district, while another targeted the Rahba area.

In the coastal province of Al-Hodeidah, the aggressors established new fortifications in the Al-Jah area within the Beit Al-Faqih district.