Jan-1-2021: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, the Saudi-led aggressive coalition continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah Yemeni province, which resulted in the killing and wounding of civilians.

Three people were killed and many others were wounded as an initial toll, after the Saudi mercenaries targeted with artillery shells a wedding hall in Airport Street within Al-Hahook district in Hodeidah city.

Moreover, a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced the Saudi-UAE coalition of aggression had committed 242 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The source explained that the violations were as follows: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Tuhita, the launching of a raid by the Saudi-led warplanes on Al-Salif, the launching of a raid using a combat UAV on Al-Durayhimi, the hovering of 14 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, Kilo-16, 50th Street, Al-Manthar, the flying of 12 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al Jah, Al-Tuhita and Kilo-16.

Additionally, a number of 19 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 193 violations with diverse weapons.