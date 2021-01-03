Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of wedding hall in Hodeida

YemenExtra

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the continuation of the aggression coalition and its mercenaries in committing war crimes against civilians and civilian objects in Yemen.

The aggression forces targeted a wedding hall in the al-Hawk district in Hodeida province, killing three civilians and injuring seven others.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that this crime is a complete war crime, a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a flagrant violation of the Stockholm Agreement.

The statement noted the international community’s silence on the crimes of the Aggression coalition and its mercenaries against civilians for the sixth year in a row encouraged the states of aggression and their mercenaries to continue to violate international norms, charters and laws.

The statement called on the international community, Security Council, human rights council, the countries of the free world, and human rights organizations to carry out their moral and humanitarian duty by condemning this heinous crime and pressuring the countries of aggression to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

It renewed the call for the formation of an independent and impartial international investigation committee to investigate all crimes committed by the Aggression and its mercenaries since March 26, 2015, and to refer perpetrators of the crimes to justice to receive their deterrent punishment.