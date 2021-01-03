Jan. 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi artillery shelling, and another was wounded by Saudi border guards’ gunfire in the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district.

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression carried out a raid on the Al-Zahir district.

In Hodeidah, the aggressors launched 3 raids on the Salif district, and two raids near the port of Hodeidah, as well as a raid on a citizen’s farm in the Al-Arj area within Bajil district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 132 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression and their mercenaries. The violations were: the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhita, the hovering of 18 spy drones over the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, 50th Street, and Kilo-16 and Al-Mazhar. Moreover, a number of 22 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 89 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out two airstrikes on the Al-Dhahra region in the Khub Al-sha’af district.