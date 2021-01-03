Yemeni National Salvation Government condemns aggression coalition’s shelling in Hodeida

YemenExtra

The Yemeni National Salvation Government condemned the latest crime of the Saudi coalition of targeting the wedding hall in Al-Haook district in Hodeida province .

A number of Yemeni civilians, including women and children, were killed in the crime by the Saudi aggression coalition, the Salvation Government statement said.

“The crime is added to the series of crimes committed by the aggression coalition against the Yemeni people for six years,” the statement said.

It called on all free people of the world, to pressure the coalition countries to stop their crimes against the Yemeni people.

According to the statement, an international fact-finding committee should be set up to investigate the crimes of the Saudi coalition in Yemen since 2015 and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.