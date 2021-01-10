204 Violations Committed by the Saudi-UAE Aggressors in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday evening, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah announced that it had monitored 204 violations carried out by the coalition and its mercenaries within the governorate’s fronts during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room stated that the breaches included 4 raids by Saudi combat drones in Al-Faza and Al-Tuhita and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, 24 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 161 violations using diverse weapons.

* The image is an archive