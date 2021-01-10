Mass Explosion Hits the Yemeni Occupied Province of Aden

YemenExtra

An explosion erupted in the Al-Arish neighborhood within Khour Maksar, Aden province, which is under the Saudi aggressive occupation. A security deployment followed the explosion in the area.

Media sources close to the aggression stated, quoting eyewitnesses, that the explosion was caused by an explosive device that was camouflaged in the form of a yellow water bottle and put next to a citizen’s house.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It is worth noting that occupied areas often witness clashes, assassinations, and bombings between the militias affiliated with the aggressors.