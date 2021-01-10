75 military leaders sentenced to death for treason

YemenExtra

The Central Military Court in the capital Sana’a on Sunday sentenced 75 military leaders to death after being convicted of committing the crime of treason by assisting and facilitating the enemy’s entry into the territory of the Republic of Yemen.

The verdict stipulated punishing the convicts with the two complementary punishments, represented in the dismissal from service in the armed forces and the confiscation of all their movable and immovable property in any hand inside or outside the country for the benefit of the armed forces – the Ministry of Defense.

The court also ruled that all convicted persons pay a total of 11,250,000 riyals to the lawyers appointed to defend them as litigation fees.