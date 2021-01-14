Health Ministry: UNICEF agrees to transfer Siamese twins to Jordan

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health and Population said on Wednesday that UNICEF agreed to transfer the Siamese twins to a specialized hospital in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan within the next few days.

The ministry’s spokesman Dr. Najeeb Al-Qubati explained that the ministry has provided all the requirements to facilitate the transfer of the twins, who are currently in Al-Sabeen Hospital for Maternity and Child in Sana’a.

The spokesman affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Health to provide health care according to the available capabilities, in light of the continuing aggression, siege, and closure of Sana’a International Airport.

He called for international organizations to enhance their humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of critical illness cases whose treatment requires travel abroad.