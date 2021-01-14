Jan. 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Wednesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, north of Yemen, it was reported that 9 civilians were wounded by a Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district.

Moreover, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressive coalition carried out 4 raids on the Al-Zahir district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggressor launched a raid on the Al-Mahashima area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Marib, a Saudi raid targeted the district of Jabal Murad.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 143 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

The violations were: the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Tuhita, the hovering of 4 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss and Al-Jabaliya, and 13 spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhita, Kilo-16.