YMU condemns US decision to classify Ansarullah as terrorist organization

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) condemned on Wednesday the USA’s decision classifying Ansarullah as a terrorist organization.

In its statement, the YMU considered the decision as a step that supports the aggression coalition led by the USA to occupy Yemen, plunder its wealth and enslave its people.

The statement denounced the USA administration’s targeting of a Yemeni national component defending Yemen’s sovereignty, freedom, and independence while the American positions and actions in the Arab and Islamic nation and the whole world would guarantee to make this regime and all its personnel at the top of the list of global terrorism.

The military victories of the army and popular committees on the battlefields and the victory of the national media that urged the US regime to designate Ansarullah as a terrorist movement aiming at defaming before the international community.