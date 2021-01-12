Abdulsalam Says US Terror Designation of Ansarallah Will Be Faced Same Way as Previous Cases

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation and the official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, commented on Washington’s declaration of Ansarullah as a terrorist group, saying: The American position is nothing new about it at the practical level, stressing that “if there is no serious review, this position will force us to deal with the Americans in the same way for many cases.”

“The American position is nothing new in it at the practical level, as they have practiced against the Yemeni people the worst kinds of crimes, economic and humanitarian sanctions, military intervention and comprehensive support for the aggressors against us,” Abdulsalam said in a statement to the Russian agency “Sputnik” on Monday.

“If there is no serious re-evaluation, this designation will force us to deal with the Americans in the same way in many files,” he stressed.

Abdulsalam considered that the Trump administration is living in a state of apparent confusion, and its decisions are made in favor of multiple parties.

“The Trump administration has failed at this stage in all files in the region and created a state of great discontent against it and their main allies, Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he noted.

This comes after Mike Pompeo announced that the US State Department will notify Congress of its intention to designate “Ansarullah” “a foreign terrorist organization”, as he put it.