JMP rejects America’s decision against Ansarullah

The Joint Meeting Parties (JMP) confirmed on Monday that the US State Department’s decision to classify Ansarullah as a terrorist organization is rejected and condemned.

In a statement, the JMP considered the US decision coinciding with the end of President Trump’s term a reckless decision, indicating the great confusion that the US administration suffers from in its current state.

The statement said the American administration has proven over the past years that it is a failed administration in every sense of the word.

It stressed the United States supervises and supports the unjust war against Yemen for six years and on; moreover, the heinous crimes are committed by American weapons.

The JMP’s statement pointed out the American’s decision is completely absurd, and those who welcome it, like the forces of aggression and its mercenaries, will only reap more defeats and failures.