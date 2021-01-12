Jan. 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations on Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi warplanes launched 4 raids on the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Marib, a number of two raids were carried out on the Rahba district; in addition, a raid was launched on Mahliya district.

In Al-Bayda, the US-Saudi-led air force conducted an airstrike on the Natih district

In Saada, the Saudi army bombarded with more than 20 rockets and artillery shells villages and farms of civilians in the Al-Zahir district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah announced earlier, that

200 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors were monitored on several fronts in the governorate during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the launching of 9 raids by combat drones on 50th Street, Al-Faza, and Al-Tuhita.

Moreover, the violations also include the hovering of a warplane over the Haiss region, while 17 espionage drones were spotted flying over Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, 50th Street, and Al-Durayhimi.

Also, a number of 47 violations were conducted with rocket and artillery shelling, and 129 violations using diverse weapons.