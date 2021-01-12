FM condoles Indonesian counterpart

YemenExtra

Foreign Affairs Minister Hisham Sharaf sent on Monday a message of condolences to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi.

In the cable, Sharaf expressed the condolences of the Yemeni government and people to the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Indonesia and the families of the victims of a plane crash.

He also expressed the solidarity of the Republic of Yemen with the Republic of Indonesia in this painful loss.