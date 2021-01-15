Abdulsalam: The Countries Attacked Yemen Must Cease Aggression And Lift Siege Immediately

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said that those who have depended on Trump, his protection, and have been involved with him in unjust wars should immediately stop the aggression on Yemen completely.

“The countries that attacked Yemen must cease the aggression and lift the siege in a comprehensive manner, and there is no place for half-solutions,” Abdulsalam said on his Twitter page.

It is noteworthy that the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition has been going on for about 6 years. In these years, Trump supported the blockade on Yemen that is being imposed by the countries of aggression, especially the Saudi and Emirati regimes, who are resulting in genocide on the people of Yemen.

yastarday , the US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.

A number of 232 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, including 10 Republicans, voted in favor of impeaching President Trump, while 197 opposed the article.