UNICEF Agrees To Transfer Yemen’s Conjoined Twins For Treatment to Kingdom of Jordan

Yemen’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that UNICEF agreed to transfer the Yemeni conjoined twins to Kingdom of Jordan within for treatment within the next few days.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Najeeb Khalil Al-Qabati, stated that the approval by the UNICEF to transfer the twins to a specialized hospital in Jordan came as a result of continuous contact between the ministry and the UN organizations.

He stressed the commitment of the Health Ministry to provide health care according to the available capabilities in light of the continuing war, siege and closure of Sanaa International Airport by the Saudi-led coalition.

Al-Qabati called for international organizations to strengthen their humanitarian response to guarantee alleviation of suffering from critical illnesses whose treatment requires travel abroad.

Source: Agencies.