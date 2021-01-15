Jan. 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 161 violations conducted by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The violations were as follows: the launching of 5 raids by combat drones on Jabaliya and At-Tuhita, the hovering of 13 spy drones over Jabaliya, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Faza, and Al-Tuhita, and Kilo-16. Also, 13 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 129 violations using diverse weapons.

In the capital, Sanaa, the US-backed Saudi-led air force launched two raids on Sanaa International Airport.

In Marib, the aggressors launched 12 airstrikes on the Jabal Murad district.

In Saada, 4 Saudi raids targeted the Al-Dhahir district, and a raid targeted the Al-Melil area in the Ketaf district.

Moreover, Saudi border guards carried out a missile-artillery attack against separate areas in areas near the border within Razih region.

In Amran, the Saudi aggressive coalition launched an airstrike on the district of Harf Sufyan district.