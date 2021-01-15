The Liberation of 10 Soldiers Under a Local Mediation

YemenExtra

The head of the Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, announced today, Friday, the liberation of 10 prisoners of the army and the popular committees in a prisoner swap at the Al-Jawf front.

“With the help and success of Allah, today, Friday, 10 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were liberated in a prisoner exchange at the Al-Jawf front through a local mediator,” Al-Murtada stated on his Twitter account.

It is noteworthy that Al-Murtada noted last Saturday that the mercenaries from the Islah party, who are loyal to the Saudi aggression, refused to attend a new round of negotiations, set by the United Nations regarding the prisoners file. In addition, he hoped that the United Nations would put real efforts that will force them to return to negotiations.

Al-Murtada explained that the local exchanges of prisoners were stopped by the mercenaries in Marib recently, which resulted in the stop of already agreed upon agreements from two or three months ago.

He stressed that during the implementation of the aforementioned agreements, they were surprised that the mercenaries had stopped all local prisoner exchange and prevented their implementation.

The head of the committed of prisoners’ affairs assured their readiness to implement all previously agreed-upon deals, whether through the United Nations or local mediation.

In addition, he reiterated the readiness to implement a deal that includes all prisoners from both sides, but this depends on the other side, and that everyone should deal with this file humanely.