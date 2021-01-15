Protests All Over Yemen Condemning the US Designations of Ansarullah as a Terrorist Group

YemenExtra

After Friday’s prayers, people protested to condemn the US designation of Ansarullah as a terrorist organization. The rallies were held in the capital Sanaa, Hodeidah coastal province, and Saada northern governorate.

The participants angrily opposed the secretary of state’s willingness to declare Ansarullah as a terrorist group. Protesters said that the real terrorists are Trump’s administration, which has been practicing terrorism in Yemen and killing civilians for over six years along with the Saudi-UAE regimes.

All the protests held announced that this designation will not change anything and it does not concern them at all. However, it will increase their steadfastness and determination to defend the land and defeat the aggressors.