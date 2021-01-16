Abdulsalam: UNs’ Envoy Has Become a Postman between the Aggressions’ Mercenaries

YemenExtra

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, criticized the performance of the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, describing him as a postman for the rulers of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to reconcile differences between their mercenaries.

Mohammad Abdulsalam said in a tweet, on Twitter, “The UN Envoy’s poor performance, the blessing of the Hadi’s- pro-US-Saudi aggression- government and adopting its goals, is a deviation from his International Mission in Yemen. Griffiths now act as postman between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi reconciling differences between their mercenaries.”