Jan. 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hajjah, two airstrikes launched by the warplanes of the Saudi-led air force targeted the city of Haradh, and a raid targeted Medi district.

In Marib, a Saudi airstrike targeted Serwah district.

In Saada, Saudi border guards carried out missile and artillery strikes on areas near the border within the districts of Razih, Shada, and Dhahir.

In Hodeidah, the aggressive forces bombed the Al-Jah area, while espionage drones hovered over the area.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room said that a number of 279 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The breaches made were as follows: two airstrikes by combat drones on Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, the hovering of 17 spy drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Jabaliya, Haiss, and Al-Jah, 92 violations committed by artillery shelling, and 168 of them were conducted by diverse weapons.