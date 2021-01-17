Jan 16: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 157 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The violations were as follows: two airstrikes by combat UAVs on the Al-Tuhita region, the hovering of 11 espionage drones over the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhaita. Also, 21 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 122 violations using various weapons.

In Marib, it launched 5 raids on the Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf, two Saudi-US airstrikes targeted the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, a raid was launched on the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

In Saada, the Saudi airforce conducted an aerial raid on Kataf district.

Moreover, a Saudi raid targeted the Al-Rab’a area in the Al-Ajashir region and another targeted the Resha’a Al-Gharbia in the Al-Buq region, near Najran Saudi province.