Ansarullah Bureau: American designation is crowning US role in aggression against Yemen

YemenExtra

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Tuesday said that the US designation of Ansarullah among terrorist organizations is a position crowning America’s leading role in the aggression against Yemen over the past years.

“It does not add anything except that it reveals the American aggression towards Yemen and the free people of the world,” the Bureau added, in a statement issued this evening.

The statement pointed out that after decades of hiding behind false titles, mercenaries, and regional tools, the American position is being revealed for what it is, and that it is the first enemy of the Yemeni people.

“As usual in its criminal behavior and confronting the free people, the US administration, in its last days, announced what it claimed the designation of the Ansarullah within a terrorist list,” the statement said, noting that terrorism in fact is attached to America.