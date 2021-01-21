Jan. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Hajjah, 4 raids were launched by the Saudi-UAE aggressors on the city of Haradh. Also, it launched a raid on a civilian’s farm in the Hayran district.

In Al-Jawf, 4 raids targeted the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Al-Bayda, 3 raids targeted the Qifah area.

In Marib, a number of two raids were carried out on the Medghal area.

In Al-Hodeidah, Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 138 violations committed by the aggressive force during the past 24 hours. This includes: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and launching 8 airstrikes using combat drones on Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, among the violations was the hovering of 30 spy drones over Al-Durayhimi, Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Al-Tuhita.