Ministry of Foreign condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad
YemenExtra
The Ministry of Foreign strongly condemns on Thursday the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in Baghdad, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and injuries to scores.
In a statement received by (Saba), the Ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iraq and the families of the victims and wished the injured an early recovery.
The Ministry of Foreign reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.