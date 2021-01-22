Jan. 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaiasion and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 179 violations committed by the aggressors during the past 24 hours. These breaches were: the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, the launching of 4 airstrikes by Saudi drones on al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 3 warplanes in al-Jabaliya, 20 espionage drones spotted flying in the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, and al-Jah.

Also, 27 violations were by missile and artillery shelling, and 123 using diverse weapons.

Additionally, 7 Katyusha rockets and 6 artillery shells bombed the north and center of the Al-Jah region in the Beit Al-Faqih district.

In Marib, 4 Saudi raids targeted the Serwah district, and a raid was carried out on the Jabal-Murad district.

In Saada, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched 3 raids on the Bani Khuli area in the Munbah district, which caused damage to citizens’ properties.