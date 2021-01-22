YPC’s Director meets UNDP’s Resident Representative in Sana’a

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC)’s Executive Director, Ammar Al-Adhrai, met in Sana’a on Thursday with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)’s Resident Representative, Auke Lootsma.

They discussed the humanitarian conditions that the Yemeni people are experiencing as a result of the aggression, blockade, and the continued piracy against oil derivatives ships by the Saudi-led coalition.

In the meeting, Al-Adhrai revealed that 10 fuel vessels are still being held by the coalition despite obtaining entry permits to the port of Hodeida from the United Nations.

He mentioned that the continued detention of oil derivative ships has catastrophic repercussions that threaten to stop many service sectors, especially the health sector, which heralds a humanitarian disaster.

For his part, the UN official indicated that the conditions the Yemeni people are going through are dangerous and catastrophic, which makes it imperative for the international community to stand by them and alleviate their suffering.

Lootsma pointed out that the recent measures taken by the United States of America would increase the obstacles facing efforts to alleviate the suffering of citizens, expressing his hope that all challenges would be overcome during this year, 2021.