No offensive operation launched against aggression countries: Army Spokesman

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces announced on Saturday that they had not carried out any offensive operation against Saudi-led coalition countries during the past 24 hours.

“It is our natural and legitimate right to respond to the aggression countries as long as the aggression and siege continue,” the spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement this afternoon.

Saree pointed out that the Yemeni armed forces announce any operation they are carrying out with pride and honor.