Jan. 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched two airstrikes, targeting A cellular communication base station in the Al-Ammar area within the Al-Safra district. Also, it conducted a raid on the Nashour area in the same district.

Moreover, the Saudi-led airforce launched a raid on Al-Abla’ mountain in the vicinity of Saada city.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 152 violations committed by the aggressors during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room stated that the violations included: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi and launching three raids, with the use of combat drones, on Al-Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Durayhimi.

The source pointed out that the violations also include the hovering of 13 spy drones in the airspace of Al-50th Street, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, and Al-Durayhimi, in addition to 29 violations by artillery shelling and 105 violations using diverse weapons.