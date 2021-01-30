People of Hodeidah Protest to Denounce the Us Aggression and Siege on Yemen

YemenExtra

The people of Al-Mansouriya city in Hodeidah coastal province organized on Saturday a protest, which condemns the crimes committed by the aggressors and their imposed siege. Also to show their rejection of the American declaration of Ansarullah as a terrorist organization.

The participants in the rally affirmed their rejection of the US designation, saying that it was issued by an expired administration at the end of Trump’s term with the intention of prolonging the aggressive war on Yemen, noting that terrorism was first created by the US to enslave people.

The participants made it clear that this declaration will not affect them. Instead, it will increase their strength, steadfastness, and cohesion to confront the US-backed aggression, regardless of the challenges and sacrifices.